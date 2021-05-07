Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.50

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 22645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of research firms have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $12,793,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

