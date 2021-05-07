GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

