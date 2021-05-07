GWM Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

FLGT stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.