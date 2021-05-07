GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

