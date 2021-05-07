GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

