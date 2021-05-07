Hacken Token Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $82.27 million and $3.93 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00261868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01117593 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.72 or 0.00774092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,599.39 or 0.99810163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,842,687 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

