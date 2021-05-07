Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $48,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 396,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

