Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

NYSE:SHW opened at $285.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.70. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

