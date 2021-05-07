Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 17,876 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 776,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

