Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 35,505 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.