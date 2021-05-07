Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,446.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,531.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,595.93. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $738.67 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,039.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

