Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

ZTS opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

