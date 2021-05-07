Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 47,588 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,588 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.