Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 971,276 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 971,276 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.13% of TPI Composites worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

