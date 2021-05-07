Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €132.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €132.30 ($155.65) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.11 ($194.25).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €151.40 ($178.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €141.55. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

