Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.