Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.