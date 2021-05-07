Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $170,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

