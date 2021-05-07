Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,531 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BIG opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

