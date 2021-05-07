Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 732 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE:PD opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $7,279,989. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.