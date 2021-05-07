Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $212,000 Position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPN stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.18. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%.

Dolphin Entertainment Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

