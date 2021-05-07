Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after acquiring an additional 324,254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,719. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

