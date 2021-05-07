Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

