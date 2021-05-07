Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $27.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.