HC Wainwright Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target to $32.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

OMER stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,211. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Omeros by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

