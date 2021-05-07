HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $40.97

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.97, but opened at $43.32. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 52 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

