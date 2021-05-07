Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 12th (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Health Assurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HAACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 12th. Health Assurance Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Health Assurance Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS HAACU opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,549,000.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

