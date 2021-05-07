HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

HEI stock traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €77.74 ($91.46). 858,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.64.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

