HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.82 ($0.96) on Thursday, hitting €77.74 ($91.46). 858,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

