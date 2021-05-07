Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700- EPS.

HSIC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. 23,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,497. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

