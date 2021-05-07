Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.39

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.39 and last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $1,691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

