Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 36,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,851. The firm has a market cap of $748.77 million, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

