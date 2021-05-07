Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

HT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,232. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $450.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

