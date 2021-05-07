Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) were up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 12,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

