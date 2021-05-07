Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

NYSE HI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. 10,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

