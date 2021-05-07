Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Raised by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 161.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,289 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.25. 36,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.45.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.