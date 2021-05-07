Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

