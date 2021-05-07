Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEEL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SEEL opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.