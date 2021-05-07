Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

