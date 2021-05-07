Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MEN opened at $12.08 on Friday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

