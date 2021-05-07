Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $65.75. 72,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

