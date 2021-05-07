Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

