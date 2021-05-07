HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $459.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

