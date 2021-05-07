HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook Sells 15,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50.

HTBI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,204. The company has a market cap of $457.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.