HOQU Reaches Market Capitalization of $656,518.49 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $656,518.49 and $3.91 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

