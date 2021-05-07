Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $40.11. 128,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

