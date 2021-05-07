Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,721. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

