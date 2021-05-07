Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.28

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 1723201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.16%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

