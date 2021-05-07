Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.15 ($37.83).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €42.05 ($49.47) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.23.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.