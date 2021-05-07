Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.